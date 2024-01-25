Pentagon Awards 2 Contracts to Help Enhance Semiconductor Packaging Capabilities

The Department of Defense has awarded two contracts worth $49 million combined to Micross Components and the government of Osceola County in Florida to improve packaging capacity and capabilities for semiconductors used in defense operations.

DOD said Wednesday it made the awards through IBAS, or the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, and as part of the Re-shore Ecosystem for Secure Heterogeneous Advanced Packaged Electronics, or RESHAPE initiative.

“Revitalizing a semiconductor advanced packaging manufacturing ecosystem in the U.S. is critical to enabling the Department’s weapon system development and manufacturing partners across industry to support our warfighters,” said Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary for industrial base policy at DOD.

“It will also enable lower volume manufacturing commercial markets across the U.S. to advance their products and to assist in sustaining these critical manufacturing capabilities,” added Kale.

The department said the contracts focus on high-mix or low-volume production of 2.5 and 3D advanced packaging platforms for semiconductors and support the National Defense Industrial Strategy’s priority to develop resilient supply chains.