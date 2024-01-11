Pentagon Announces Release of Assistance Data Standard Version 1.0

The Department of Defense has released a memorandum announcing the launch of the first version of the Assistance Data Standard, or ADS.

ADS Version 1.0 includes other transaction agreements for prototypes and production managed by the Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment, or OUSD(A&S), and covers grants, cooperative agreements and technology and OTs for research led by the OUSD for Research and Engineering, according to the memo.

“All business systems generating or receiving awards for ADS-covered instruments governed by OUSD(A&S) are required to implement the ADS,” the memo reads.

The document states that ADS was designed to represent instrument types as electronic data in an extensible markup language format.

John Tenaglia, principal director for defense pricing and contracting, signed the memo on Wednesday.