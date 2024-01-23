ONR-Backed Event Showcases Tech Platforms Meant to Support USMC’s Mine Countermeasures; Tom Drake Quoted

Several technologies designed to help the U.S. Marine Corps improve its capability to perform mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and other amphibious operations were demonstrated at an Office of Naval Research-sponsored event held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, DVIDS reported Friday.

About 10 ONR-funded technology platforms were presented at the event, called Technical Concept Experiment or TCE 23.2, including magnetic-anomaly detectors, data processing software, artificial intelligence-enabled algorithms, electro-optical and infrared cameras and ground-penetrating radars.

The event also showcased unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with software and sensors designed to help detect and counter explosive hazards.

“Since their inception, the Marines have been known for their ability to come ashore and establish a beachhead and move inland,” said Tom Drake, head of the Ocean Battlespace Sensing Department at ONR.

“Present and future Marines still need to carry out such missions. Our goal is to give them the best possible tools to do that quickly, safely and effectively,” added Drake.

ONR held the event in partnership with I Marine Expeditionary Force.

