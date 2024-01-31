Hello, Guest!
/

Office of National Cyber Director Issues 2023 Year-End Report on Open Source Software Security Initiative

1 min read
Office of National Cyber Director Issues 2023 Year-End Report on Open Source Software Security Initiative
US National Security Council Seal by Executive Office of the President, licensed under CC0

The Office of the National Cyber Director published its annual findings about the projects, challenges and ecosystem of open-source software.

The 2023 year-end report evaluates the Biden administration’s Open-Source Software Security Initiative, which is part of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, the White House announced Tuesday.

The document enumerates efforts to engage the open-source software community in the past year, including issuing a request for information on securing the technology’s foundations, sustaining governance and communities within the sector, fostering innovation and strengthening international collaborations.

In a statement, ONCD pledged to work together with software developers and the private sector to “invest in the development of secure software, including memory-safe languages and software development techniques, frameworks, and testing tools.”

Tags:
You might be interested in