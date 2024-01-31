Office of National Cyber Director Issues 2023 Year-End Report on Open Source Software Security Initiative

The Office of the National Cyber Director published its annual findings about the projects, challenges and ecosystem of open-source software.

The 2023 year-end report evaluates the Biden administration’s Open-Source Software Security Initiative, which is part of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, the White House announced Tuesday.

The document enumerates efforts to engage the open-source software community in the past year, including issuing a request for information on securing the technology’s foundations, sustaining governance and communities within the sector, fostering innovation and strengthening international collaborations.

In a statement, ONCD pledged to work together with software developers and the private sector to “invest in the development of secure software, including memory-safe languages and software development techniques, frameworks, and testing tools.”