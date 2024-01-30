OMB Seeks Public Comments on Privacy Impact Assessments

The Office of Management and Budget has begun soliciting public feedback on how to improve the use of privacy impact assessments, or PIAs, to mitigate privacy risks associated with artificial intelligence, data capabilities and other technological advances.

OMB wants responses to several questions, including potential improvements to PIAs that could help better understand assessment of privacy impacts and risk mitigation strategies of agencies and how can agencies improve awareness of PIAs among stakeholders, according to a request for information published Tuesday in Federal Register.

Interested stakeholders can share their insights on privacy risks specific to the training, evaluation or use of AI that agencies should consider when conducting PIAs and on the role of PIAs in helping agencies identify and report on their use of commercially available information containing personally identifiable information.

Comments are due April 1.