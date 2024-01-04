NTIA Seeks Candidates for FirstNet Authority Board

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has started the recruitment process for new board members of the First Responder Network Authority by issuing a notice on the Federal Register.

NTIA said Wednesday the term of 11 FirstNet Authority Board members will be available for appointment and reappointment in calendar year 2024 and interested stakeholders should submit expressions of interest on or before Feb. 2.

The board provides strategic guidance and policy direction for the FirstNet Authority, which deploys and operates a national public safety broadband network.

According to the notice, board candidates should have expertise and experience in public safety, as well as technical, network and financial areas.