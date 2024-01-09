NSF Inviting Proposals for 2024 Edition of Responsible Design, Development & Deployment of Technologies Program

The National Science Foundation is calling for proposals for the fiscal year 2024 activities under the Responsible Design, Development and Deployment of Technologies program.

The ReDDDoT program’s objectives include enabling research and capacity building in; creating communities of interest for; and training the science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce on responsible technology design, development and deployment, the NSF said Monday.

For FY2024, ReDDDoT covers phase 1 of the Planning Grants activity, which seeks to facilitate transdisciplinary work in anticipation of future larger proposals involving the following priority areas:

artificial intelligence

biotechnology

natural and anthropogenic disaster prevention or mitigation

Between 10 to 12 awards are expected to be issued for Planning Grants, with each worth up to $300,000.

ReDDDoT also covers phase 1 of the Translational Research Coordination Networks activity, which aims to establish a community of practice for the same priority areas. Two awards worth up to $500,000 each are expected for this activity.

Also part of FY2024 is phase 1 of the Workshops activity, which aims to raise awareness and identify needs related to the key technology areas listed under Section 10387 of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Between 8 and 10 awards are expected for Workshops, with each worth up to $75,000.

ReDDDoT 2024 also includes phase 2 of project proposals, which is expected to result in eight to 12 awards worth between $750,000 and $1.5 million each. Phase 2 projects cover the same priority areas as Planning Grants.

Proposals for phase 1 Planning Grants, Translational Research Coordination Networks and Workshops are due April 8.

Proposals for phase 2 projects are due April 22.