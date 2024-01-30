NSF Creates 10 Inaugural Regional Innovation Engines in 18 States; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

The National Science Foundation is investing up to $1.6 billion over 10 years in 10 teams designated as its first Regional Innovation Engines.

NSF announced Monday that it is infusing an initial $150 million in innovation hubs covering Florida, Colorado, Wyoming, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New York and the Great Lakes region.

The NSF Engines aim to translate research and development into economic competitiveness across different regions in the U.S. The awardees come from industries ranging from semiconductors to energy, defense and aerospace, medicine, textiles and agriculture.

Regional hubs who make significant progress toward established goals may receive up to $160 million from NSF in the next decade, according to the foundation.

“NSF Engines hold significant promise to elevate and transform entire geographic regions into world-leading hubs of innovation,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.