NOAA Requests Information on Space Weather Ground Mission Services Requirement

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has begun seeking information from potential industry sources capable of providing ground and mission support services for NOAA’s future space weather spacecraft missions.

A notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov states that the NOAA Office of Space Weather Observations under the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service requires mission-specific services to support the continuity of space weather observations around Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 1 and other orbits.

SWO mission services will support the Space Weather Follow-On Program L1 observatory scheduled to deploy in 2025 and the Space Weather Next L1 Series observatories set for launch in late 2028 and 2032.

For the second L1 Series observatory, SWO mission services must operate up to three observatories at L1 simultaneously while ground services must operate a geosynchronous series of space weather satellites starting in 2032.

Interested parties have until Feb. 2 to respond to the request for information.