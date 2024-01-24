NOAA Announces $85M Investment in Climate Data Tools Development Program; Rick Spinrad Quoted

The Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will invest $85 million in a program that seeks to foster the development and use of actionable data to advance climate resilience.

NOAA said Tuesday the National Centers for Environmental Information, or NCEI, will lead the Industry Proving Grounds — a.k.a. IPG — program, which will focus on three industries: engineering, finance and reinsurance and retail and architecture.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act-funded IPG program, NCEI will work with industry partners to help inform the delivery of climate data and sector-relevant data platforms, broaden its set of products that combine environmental and socioeconomic data and address sector-identified gaps in climate data needs.

NCEI will also modernize NOAA’s information network and advance the use of artificial intelligence and cloud to facilitate the delivery of user-friendly climate information.

“This new Industry Proving Grounds initiative will help advance NOAA’s efforts to build a more Climate-Ready Nation by making way for innovative product development and ensuring our climate products, data and services meet the needs of climate-impacted industries,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.