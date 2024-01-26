NIST Solicits Comments on 1st Strategic Plan to Build Smart City Infrastructure

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is requesting industry feedback on a three-year strategic plan outlining research and development programs for strengthening federal smart cities initiatives across the U.S.

The Global Community Technology Challenge‘s first Strategic Plan for 2024 to 2026 centers on three key goals: establishing a research-based, scientific foundation for NIST’s Smart Cities Infrastructure program, expanding the scope and agenda for smart cities and enhancing public-private partnerships of smart city programs, NIST said Thursday.

NIST’s Smart Connected Systems Division manages the GCTC, a nationwide public-private partnership that aims to advance the integration of advanced cyber-physical systems and internet of things-based technologies to improve urban environments.

The strategic strategy is based on a consensus planning process organized by the NIST GCTC project office in collaboration with the heads of the 12 GCTC technology working groups representing over 220 cities and communities across the U.S.

Interested parties have until Feb. 29 to respond to the request for comments.