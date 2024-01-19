New Working Group Intends to Make Commerce Department’s Public Data AI-Ready

The Commerce Data Governance Board has formed a new working group that intends to determine how generative artificial intelligence could help the Department of Commerce advance its goal of expanding discovery and opportunity through data.

Sallie Ann Keller, chief scientist at the U.S. Census Bureau, has been named chair of the newly established AI and Open Government Data Assets Working Group, according to a blog post published Thursday on the department’s website.

The working group will develop technical guidelines for publishing AI-ready open data that can be used by generative AI and other emerging AI technologies and expects to publish the document by the end of 2024.

The group will also work with academia, industry and other partners in the public data ecosystem to help make the Commerce Department’s public data AI-ready.

The new organization consists of AI and data management experts across the department’s 13 bureaus.