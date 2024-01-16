New Continuing Resolution Would Extend Government Funding Through March

The Senate on Tuesday is expected to vote on a continuing resolution that intends to avert a government shutdown by funding government operations until March.

The CR would provide funding through March 1 for four appropriations measures covering agriculture, veterans affairs, military construction, housing and urban development, energy and water development and transportation, the Senate Appropriations Committee said Sunday.

Funding for defense, homeland security, health and human services, education and all other federal operations and programs under eight appropriations bills will run until March 8.

The text of the bipartisan stopgap measure was released by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and came a week after congressional leaders reached a bipartisan topline appropriations agreement, which would set a total spending level of $1.59 trillion for FY 2024.

“While we continue working to negotiate and pass bipartisan, full-year spending bills, it is critical Congress prevent a needless and costly government shutdown come Friday—and that’s exactly what this CR will do. Hammering out serious bipartisan funding bills is no easy task but I am going to continue working nonstop with my colleagues to pass the strongest possible bills—and soon,” said Murray.

Under the current CR, signed into law in November, funding for continuing federal projects and activities will run through Jan. 19, and funding for defense and all other government operations is expected to expire on Feb. 2.