Navy’s Task Force 59 Unveils New Group Focused on Unmanned Operations

Task Force 59 within U.S. Naval Forces Central Command has launched a new task group that will focus on improving maritime security across the Middle East by deploying unmanned systems teamed with crewed platforms.

Lt. Luis Echeverria, a surface warfare officer, was named head of the newly created Task Force 59.1, also called The Pioneers, the Navy said Tuesday.

Capt. Colin Corridan, Task Force 59 commodore, said the new unmanned task group will work to accelerate the delivery of new technology to warfighters.

“Breaking the molds of the legacy acquisition model requires a level of connective tissue between industry partners and the end user operators, and 59.1 answers that bell. Our Sailors will be there to ensure seamless integration of new tech introduced to operators while in theater,” Corridan added.

Task Force 59 is the Navy’s first task force focused on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence. Founded in September 2021, the organization has tested, operated and upgraded over 23 different unmanned systems.