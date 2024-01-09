Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro Unveils ‘Running Fix’ Initiative

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has launched an initiative that seeks to enhance the Department of the Navy’s effectiveness and efficiency by addressing organizational and programmatic issues.

Nickolas Guertin, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, and Russell Rumbaugh, ASN for financial management and comptroller, will co-chair the “Running Fix” initiative, gather insights from stakeholders across the department and analyze and integrate those issues into the budget development process for fiscal year 2026, the Navy said Monday.

“The Department of the Navy is a venerable and strong organization well-poised to address our Nation’s strategic needs,” said Del Toro, a previous Wash100 awardee.

“We owe it to the American people to take a hard look at ourselves and be the best stewards of every tax dollar they provide. This process will enable us to demonstrate transparency and accountability, which will further strengthen our Navy,” he added.

The Running Fix project is in the initial phase, which is focused on soliciting nominations for programmatic and organizational issues to be considered, according to a memo issued by the secretary.

Under Phase I, the co-chairs will examine the nominations and present a select set of issues for approval to the under secretary of the Navy by mid-December.