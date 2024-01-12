Nationwide IT Services Books $150M Air Force Task Order for SAF/AQ Support Services

Nationwide IT Services, a Fairfax, Virginia-based information technology company, has won a potential five-year, $149.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force for support services to the Assistant Secretary for the Air Force for Acquisitions, or SAF/AQ.

The contractor will provide SAF/AQ with specialized expertise in support of its acquisition and sustainment efforts, innovation, technical competence enhancement and other missions, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The initial award is worth $23.6 million and runs through Jan. 11, 2025. However, the firm-fixed-price task order has options that would bring the cumulative value to the previously reported amount and extend work until Jan. 11, 2029, if exercised.

The Air Force held a competitive acquisition and selected NIS from seven bidders. It is obligating $2 million from fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award.

With an annual budget in excess of $60 billion, the SAF/AQ office is responsible for overseeing the research, development, acquisition and program sustainment activities of the Air Force across more than 550 acquisition programs.