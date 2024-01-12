NASA Working With MBDA to Improve Contracting Opportunities for Minority & Underserved Businesses

The Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency and NASA will conduct outreach efforts to facilitate the participation of minority and underserved businesses in scientific discovery and aerospace technology development under the terms of a memorandum agreement signed in December.

NASA said Thursday that efforts under the MOU will involve identifying and addressing barriers that inhibit the involvement of minority businesses in the space agency’s work.

The memorandum will also see the MBDA promote NASA acquisition and development opportunities with the help of its network of business centers and programs.

Furthermore, the two agencies will identify subject-matter experts who can support initiatives that would help minority businesses.

Regarding the partnership, NASA Deputy Administrator and 2023 Wash100 Award winner Pam Melroy said, “Creating equitable and inclusive opportunities allows everyone to experience the strategic and economic advantages of exploring space.”

For his part, Undersecretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development Donald Cravins Jr. said NASA and the MBDA will work “to identify aerospace industry initiatives, support outreach efforts, and foster federal partnership opportunities.”

“As opportunities in the aerospace industry continue to expand to new frontiers, MBDA is committed to helping guide federal investments with equity and intention,” Cravins added.