NASA Publishes Proposed Revision to 2023 Moon to Mars Architecture Concept Review

NASA published the first revision of the 2023 Architecture Definition Document, which discusses findings from the 2023 Moon to Mars Architecture Concept Review.

The agency on Tuesday released details of its planned updates to its Moon-to-Mars roadmap, from the Human Lunar Return campaign to the European System Providing Refueling, Infrastructure and Telecommunications Refueling segment, or ESPRIT.

The Architecture Definition Document discussed refinements in in-situ resource utilization systems to generate necessary products from the lunar systems instead of delivering them from Earth. It also includes use cases and functions mapping for ESPRIT, explaining the Human-class Delivery Lander, Lunar Terrain Vehicle, Pressurized Rover and the Gateway External Robotic System.

“Our new documents reflect the progress we’ve made to define a clear approach to exploration and lay out how we’ll incorporate new elements as technologies and capabilities in the U.S. and abroad mature,” said Catherine Koerner, associate administrator of NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.