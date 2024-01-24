Maximus Undergoes Leadership Reorganization With 3 Key Appointments

Maximus has appointed three new executives — Diarmuid O’Casey , Monica Rosser and Pamela Powers — to lead its civilian, health and defense sectors.

This move harmonizes with a variety of company initiatives targeting federal technology and customer experience , or CX, enhancement, Maximus announced from its Tysons, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment in federal technology as emerging technologies, like AI and machine learning, are opening up so many possibilities when it comes to modernization,” said Teresa Weipert , general manager of Maximus’ Federal Services segment and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

She said the new leaders will help evolve the company as it works to grow its agency relationships and provide new offerings to support their missions.

“We’ve put new market leaders in place who will develop unique approaches to simplify the complex challenges facing government today and in the future,” Weipert elaborated.

Each of these executives will serve as executive managing director of their respective sectors.

O’Casey will take the helm of the civilian business, where he will aid civilian agencies in scaling enterprise programs. He previously spent almost seven years at ASRC Federal, where he cultivated relationships with multiple civilian agencies, including the Department of Labor and the Department of Education.

“Agencies come to Maximus because they know we can scale and implement programs successfully, from end to end, building trust in government,” he said.

Rosser will oversee the health unit, a position in which she will prioritize patient-first government programs to drive expansion in the field. Prior to joining Maximus, she held leadership roles at Deloitte and Booz Allen Hamilton.

The “scale and depth” of Maximus’ health capabilities, said Rosser, enable the company to support federal clients “in the midst of a crucial period where agencies are outlining these strategic plans for a new model of care.”

Powers will lead the defense business, where she will take charge of operations, business development and defense customer support. Her career experience includes 28 years as an Air Force officer and time as acting deputy secretary and chief of staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“My goal is to continue the company’s support of defense customers and push the boundaries of what’s possible with new technologies and enhance current mission-centric programs,” she shared.