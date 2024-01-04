Maxar Books Contract to Provide 3D GEOINT Tools to NGA; Susanne Hake Quoted

Maxar Intelligence has secured a contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for a set of Precision3D Data Suite offerings.

Together, these products contain information on 160,000 square kilometers within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility , the Westminster, Colorado headquartered company announced on Thursday.

Susanne Hake , general manager of U.S. government at Maxar Intelligence, said the award “speaks to the NGA’s strong partnership with industry and the growing business case for utilizing unclassified, high-quality commercial geospatial data to support national security needs.”

The Precision3D Data Suite uses multiview photogrammetry methods to collect precise and detailed 3D models with 50 centimeter resolution and accuracy of three meters in every dimension. This data is continuous across different surfaces and terrains and can be obtained without ground control.

Hake noted that along with these capabilities, Precision3D “provides an accurate foundation for additional data sources through georegistration.”

Under the contract, Maxar will deliver its Precision3D Surface Model, Digital Surface Model and True Ortho offerings as well as predicted accuracy data, a metadata layer that enables exploitation tools to forecast horizontal and vertical accuracies at all locations within the Digital Surface Model.

These offerings will assist the NGA’s Office of Geomatics in its efforts to maintain accurate 3D geospatial intelligence technologies for a wide range of military and civilian clients.