Latest Edition of Mitre Cybersecurity Evaluation Program to Tackle Ransomware, Threats to macOS

Common behaviors associated with ransomware campaigns will be tackled in the sixth round of MITRE Engenuity‘s ATT&CK Evaluations, a program that seeks to assess the capabilities and performance of enterprise cybersecurity solutions.

MITRE said Tuesday that applications are already being accepted for the latest round of ATT&CK Evals, whose focus on ransomware stems from the malware type’s persistence as “one of the most significant cybercriminal threats across industry verticals,” according to Amy Robertson, the program’s principal cyber threat intelligence analyst.

Due to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea targeting macOS, the latest Evals round will also tackle Apple‘s laptop and desktop operating system.

“The DPRK has emerged as a formidable cyber threat, and they have progressively been expanding their focus to macOS as they work to evade international sanctions,” Robertson noted.

For his part, ATT&CK Evals General Manager William Booth said he and his organization were thrilled to expand the scope of the program to include macOS, a move that underscores a “commitment to comprehensive, platform-diverse assessments.”

Results of the evaluations will be released in the fourth quarter of 2024. Those interested in undergoing assessment have until April 30 to apply.