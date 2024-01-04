Kristyn Jones Says USAF Is Building Offensive Electronic Warfare Capabilities

Kristyn Jones, acting under secretary of the Air Force, said the service branch is shifting its focus toward offensive electronic warfare capabilities to gain advantage and maintain dominance over adversaries in the electromagnetic spectrum, Signal Media reported Wednesday.

“In order for us to maintain our information advantage, especially in highly contested environments, we must have dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum,” Jones said at the AFCEA Northern Virginia Chapter’s Air Force Information Technology Day.

According to Jones, the Air Force is establishing two electronic warfare-related detachments that will be part of the new Spectrum Warfare Group at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

The new units will help conduct initial readiness assessments of the Air Force’s electronic warfare systems and support spectrum warfare missions.

The Air Force also modernizes its command control, communications, and battle management processes to align its mission objectives and re-optimize for great power competition.

“The DAF is not optimized for great power competition. We owe our airmen and guardians better, and we must change. We must ensure that the DAF is optimized and ready to deter and defeat adversaries today,” Jones said.