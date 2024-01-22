Jeff Rothblum Joins Office of the National Cyber Director as Head of Cyber Policy & Plans

Jeff Rothblum, most recently a senior professional staff member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has joined the Office of the National Cyber Director within the Executive Office of the President as director of cyber policy and plans.

He announced the move in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

During his five years in the Senate, Rothblum served as lead adviser to Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of HSGAC, on cybersecurity, intelligence and other emerging technology security issues.

Before joining the Senate panel as a legislative fellow, he worked at Mitre, where he served as a project leader, cybersecurity lead and senior domain specialist.

His industry career included time as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton and systems engineer at Lockheed Martin’s space systems business.