ISS National Lab Requests Flight Concepts for Space-Based R&D Projects

The International Space Station National Laboratory is seeking flight concepts that use the government-funded space facility to develop technology in areas such as translational medicine, chemical and material synthesis, edge computing and in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing.

ISS National Lab said Tuesday it aims to facilitate space-based technology development and demonstration projects that seek to advance hardware prototype testing, enable process improvements, conduct advanced materials research and demonstrate novel drugs and diagnostic services.

The latest research announcement will follow a two-step proposal submission process. Concept summaries are due March 4 while full proposals must be submitted by May 7.

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, which manages ISS National Lab, has scheduled a webinar for Jan. 18 to provide further details on the research announcement.

ISS National Lab previously sponsored the development of Hewlett Packard Enterprise‘s Spaceborne Computer-2, which will launch on Northrop Grumman‘s 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission to enable high-performance computing in space.

