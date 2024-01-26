Incrementium Advisors’ Mike Smith Reflects on Career, Offers Industry Advice

As managing director of Incrementium Advisors, Mike Smith leads the firm’s delivery of strategic and human capital consulting services to defense companies. He began his career in the U.S. Navy and holds over 20 years of private sector experience.

Smith recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, in which he discussed his career background, revealed his leadership strategy and shared his advice for those entering the government contracting industry.

In this excerpt from the interview, Smith considers the importance of learning from setbacks:

“When the capture team misses out on a down-select, when the technical solution fails verification and when a colleague makes an honest mistake is the exact time for the leader to step up, step in and embrace those failures. The idea of committing unique failures and learning from them is essential to determining pathways to success. The ones who own the lessons are the same people who now need to be uplifted. They need light, not heat. If leadership’s response causes the team to disengage, I guarantee that the failure will be repeated.”

