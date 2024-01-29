GSA Solicits Comments on Draft FedRAMP Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework

The General Services Administration has begun seeking public comments on a draft document describing the operational framework meant to enable the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to prioritize CSOs, or cloud service offerings, that utilize emerging technologies during the authorization process.

The draft Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework for FedRAMP will be applied to artificial intelligence, specifically chat interfaces; code generators and debugging tools; and prompt-based image generators, according to a blog post published Friday.

The proposed prioritization framework will not establish additional pathways for authorization and will keep the same rigorous authorization requirements.

GSA wants interested stakeholders to share their thoughts on how FedRAMP can best evaluate whether providing a relevant emerging technology is the “primary purpose” of the CSO.

The agency is asking how the benchmarking process should be structured to ensure that the process is focused on eligibility, which entity should determine which benchmark to adopt and whether the agency needs to release more information about how different benchmarks better apply to specific AI use cases, among others.

Comments on the draft framework are due March 11.