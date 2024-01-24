GSA Deputy Administrator Katy Kale Hosts Roundtable With Small Business Leaders

Katy Kale, deputy administrator at the General Services Administration and a previous Wash100 awardee, convened leaders from small and medium-sized businesses and other organizations to discuss the agency’s efforts to create an equitable procurement process as part of its Equity Action Plan.

The roundtable also featured discussions on tools and best practices for achieving success as federal contractors, challenges and opportunities small businesses face in federal contracting and contract opportunities for underserved communities, GSA said Tuesday.

The discussion saw participation from Krystal Brumfield, associate administrator and chief acquisition officer of the Office of Government-wide Policy and Exodie Roe III, associate administrator of the Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

Other officials from the GSA, the Small Business Administration, the Office of Federal Procurement Policy and the Minority Business Development Agency were also present.