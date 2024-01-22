GovCon Index Rebounded After Losses Early Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed last week with a 0.04% uptick to $4,609.49 after a decline earlier in the week. The S&P 500 Index shattered its all-time high with a 1.23% increase to 4,839.81 points while the Dow Jones climbed by 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.70%.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 major government contractors, offering users a look into the performance of individual companies and the wider trends characterizing the industry today. This groundbreaking tool enables users to evaluate the financial success of the GovCon market.

By the end of the week, top gainers included the Carlyle Group and Palantir Technologies, which saw increases of 2.37% and 2.32%, respectively. Boeing followed with an uptick of 1.61%, and the next two spots were taken by CGI (+1.30%) and CACI (+1.26%).

These gains follow a slump that began on Tuesday and ended with the GovCon Index increasing by 1.04% to $4.607.73 on Thursday. This rise was led by Boeing (+4.21%) and HII (+2.11%).