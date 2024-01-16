GovCon Index Closed Last Week With Notable Gains

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed last week with a 1.46% increase to $4,639.99. These results contrasted with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which decreased by 0.31% on Friday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite demonstrated slight growth at the end of the week, with increases of 0.08% and 0.02%, respectively.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time data from 30 notable government contracting companies, providing a glimpse into the success of these companies and broader industry trends. This first-of-its kind index provides users with an interactive tool to measure the financial health of the GovCon sector.

On Friday, the GovCon Index revealed that the vast majority of these organizations demonstrated growth, with six of the tracked companies gaining over 2%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, the top performer, saw an uptick of nearly 3%. Northrop Grumman trailed close behind with a 2.94% increase, followed by Parsons, which grew by 2.72%, and L3Harris Technologies, which gained 2.40%.