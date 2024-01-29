GovCon Index Closed Last Week With Modest Growth

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index demonstrated growth last week, closing with a 0.07% increase to an average of $153.85. This uptick represents a shift from the previous week, in which it closed with a 0.17% decrease.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks data from 30 notable government contractors in real time. This dynamic format provides users with a glimpse into the performance of these companies while also offering insights into wider GovCon trends. With this information, users are able to assess the financial state of the GovCon market.

Last week’s growth was led by Textron, which saw an increase of 2.84%. General Dynamics (+1.58%) followed, and RTX (+1.55%) took the third slot. ICF came in fourth with a 1.58% rise, and the fifth spot was filled by Fluor Corporation (+1.18%).

Overall gains peaked on Friday, when the GovCon Index grew by 0.89%. This increase followed a mid-week slump driven by losses on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.