General Dynamics Rings in the New Year With Senior Leadership Appointments; Phebe Novakovic Quoted

Mark Roualet, executive vice president of combat systems at General Dynamics , will retire in April, and Danny Deep, president of General Dynamics Land Systems, will take over the role , marking one of many leadership transitions announced by the company on Friday.

General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic, a nine-time Wash100 Award winner, highlighted Roualet’s “demonstrated record of operational excellence” and noted Deep’s leadership experience and background in operations and land forces initiatives.

David Paddock, president of General Dynamics’ jet aviation unit, will succeed Deep as head of General Dynamics Land Systems on April 1, and Jeremie Caillet, senior vice president of operations in Basel, Switzerland, will assume Paddock’s role.

Paddock, said Novakovic, is a “proven executive with strong leadership.” She described Caillet as “a highly skilled operations and program management executive.”

Jason Aiken, executive vice president of the organization’s technology arm and chief financial officer, will step away from his CFO responsibilities to center his focus on technology group operating duties, effective Feb. 15.

He “has been a superb CFO,” according to Novakovic, who said he will “remain integrally involved in all aspects of the senior leadership of General Dynamics.”

The CFO role will be filled by Kim Kuryea, senior vice president of human resources and administration at General Dynamics, on Feb. 15. Shane Berg, senior vice president of planning and development, will take over Kuryea’s current role.

Novakovic noted Kuryea’s two decades of financial experience within the enterprise as CFO, a business unit lead, head of internal audit function and comptroller.

Berg, who joined General Dynamics two years ago, has been a “superb addition to the senior leadership team,” she said.