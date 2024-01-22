Gen. Michael Guetlein: Space Force Eyes Commerce’s Collected Data to Improve Space Domain Awareness

Gen. Michael Guetlein, vice chief of space operations, said the U.S. Space Force is considering using data collected by the Department of Commerce to improve its initiative to enhance space domain awareness, or SDA, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

DOC is working on a new space tracking system designed to help commercial satellite operators address the risk of on-orbit smashups.

“I can’t comment on what the Department of Commerce is doing, that’s kind of out outside of my lane. But under space domain awareness … we are really trying to take advantage of all data. So, if the Department of Commerce or any other agency or international partner, whatever, has data that we think has value, we want that data,” Guetlein said at an event.

“So, I would imagine that as Department of Commerce continues to mature this concept, we will definitely want to take advantage of what they’re doing.”

The general noted that U.S. Space Command’s Joint Commercial Operations Cell, formerly the Joint Task Force-Space Defense Commercial Operations Cell, is trying to gain access to any SDA data.