GAO Recommends Strengthening Interagency Collaboration to Prevent Foreign Interference in R&D Funding

The Government Accountability Office has recommended that the Office of Science and Technology Policy facilitate interagency collaboration when identifying whether a funded organization is under foreign ownership, control or influence, or FOCI.

In a new report, GAO found that not all agencies use the same tools to vet foreign applicants for research funding and that existing government-wide databases lack common identifying information, limiting the ability to match foreign entities of concern with organizations receiving federal funding.

GAO has raised concerns that some foreign entities may try to jeopardize U.S. national security by exploiting the government’s research and development funding program.

To address this, GAO suggested that OSTP coordinate with federal R&D awarding agencies to facilitate information sharing on identifying FOCI.