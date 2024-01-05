Federal CDO Council Solicits Public Input on Synthetic Data Generation

The Federal Chief Data Officers Council has issued a request for information regarding synthetic data generation, the act of creating a new synthetic or artificial dataset using computational methods, as it works to establish best practices for the process.

Questions for responders have been divided into five sections, with the first two focused on defining and applying synthetic data generation , according to a notice published by the General Services Administration in the Federal Register on Friday.

The three other sections deal with the challenges and limitations in synthetic data generation, ethics and equity considerations and evidence-building.

Interested stakeholders are encouraged to provide answers to a number of questions. Topics to discuss include approaches CDOs can leverage to address challenges associated with synthetic data generation, available techniques to increase transparency around synthetic data and the intersection of synthetic data generation and open government data.

Responses to the RFI are due Feb. 5.