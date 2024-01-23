Elizabeth Cannon Named ICT Office Head at Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry & Security

Elizabeth “Liz” Cannon, most recently senior corporate counsel for global trade at Microsoft, has joined the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security as the inaugural executive director of the Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services.

In this capacity, she will oversee policy development and operations at OICTS, BIS said Monday.

Alan Estevez, under secretary of Commerce for industry and security, said Cannon brings to BIS and OICTS leadership and national security experience from across the government and private sector.

“I look forward to safeguarding our nation’s information and communications systems from foreign adversaries though an open and collaborative process,” said Cannon.

During her time at Microsoft, Cannon helped monitor sanctions, export controls and other international security and security policy matters, as well as managed the company’s risk intelligence group.

She also served as deputy chief for export controls and sanctions within the Department of Justice’s national security division and worked as an associate at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.