DOE Introduces $70M All-Hazards Energy Resilience R&D Funding Opportunity; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has launched a potential $70 million competitive funding opportunity for projects that could help boost energy resilience and combat risks to energy infrastructure in the United States.

The All-Hazards Energy Resilience program will be supervised by DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response and is open to teams from the department’s national laboratories, government and industry organizations, tribal nations and academic institutions, DOE said on Thursday.

“As we build our clean energy future, these investments will help save money in the long run by identifying and developing innovative solutions that ensure our nation’s energy infrastructure can withstand emerging threats and the challenges of a changing world,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm .

CESER aims to choose a maximum of 25 research, development and demonstration projects for the program. Potential topics range from cybersecurity, climate change and wildfire mitigation, the physical security of power stations and university-based research and development.