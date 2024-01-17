DOE Funds 3 Research Projects to Support ORNL’s Quantum Efforts

The Department of Energy has recently selected three projects to receive funding worth over $10 million to conduct research to help ensure that the Oak Ridge National Laboratory maintain dominance in quantum information science, a.k.a. QIS.

The Performance Integrated Quantum Scalable Internet project, a collaboration between ORNL and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the University of Arizona, the University of Texas at Austin and Arizona State University, will receive $6 million in funding over three years to develop quantum internet architecture and protocols, the laboratory said Tuesday.

ORNL will also apply its QIS expertise to support another DOE-funded project that aims create power grid testing facilities with quantum capabilities.

The Grid Research, Integration and Deployment for Quantum project will receive $3.75 million over three years from DOE’s Office of Electricity, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response.

Another effort to support ORNL’s quantum network is the Assessment of Quantum Utility EvaluateD Under Current Technologies, which will receive $1 million over four years.

ORNL additionally unveiled a roadmap outlining the laboratory’s strategy to align its quantum facilities and expertise with the DOE’s mission.

The Quantum Roadmap aims to realize the full potential of QIS by building on the laboratory’s over two decades of quantum research and development experience and the successes of its Quantum Science Center.