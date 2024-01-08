DOD, NASA, GSA Seek Comments on Info Collection Requirement in FAR Part 36

The Department of Defense , NASA and the General Services Administration have begun soliciting comments on a proposed information collection requirement regarding modifications to part 36 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation concerning construction contract requirements.

The three organizations are requesting feedback on whether the proposed requirement is necessary to facilitate the acquisition process in the federal government, according to a Federal Register notice published Friday.

Responses should focus on how this information collection could improve the quality, clarity and utility of the information and to reduce the burden of information collection on respondents with collection strategies such as the use of automated tools.

According to the notice, the Office of Management and Budget has cleared the information collection requirement for use through the end of April 2024. The DOD, GSA and NASA want to extend its approval for three additional years.

Comments are due March 5.