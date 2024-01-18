DOD Aiming for ‘Generational Change’ With New National Defense Industrial Base Strategy, Says Laura Taylor-Kale

The U.S. Department of Defense recently released its first-ever National Defense Industrial Strategy , and according to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy Laura Taylor-Kale , consistent collaboration is a requirement to achieve its objectives.

In a discussion hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies last week, Taylor-Kale highlighted the need for cooperation that extends beyond just the next few years to successfully transform the defense industrial base , the DOD said Tuesday.

Though the strategy is designed to guide the DOD through the next three to five years, Taylor-Kale said the department is “also very much talking about having a generational change.”

“We understand that there’s a lot that is part of the current state of the industrial base,” she said. “You can’t make those changes over one or two years. It’s going to take concerted effort over time, not just within the Department of Defense.”

The NDIS is built around four focus areas: resilient supply chains, workforce readiness, flexible acquisition and economic deterrence. It identifies priorities, challenges and approaches that the DOD should consider when carrying out industrial base engagement goals. The strategy incorporates over 1,000 comments from stakeholders and was developed in collaboration with elected leaders.

“I want to emphasize that the DOD can’t do it alone,” said Taylor-Kale. “It will need the interagency. It will need our industry partners. It will need our global allies and partners, as well as our people on [Capitol Hill].”

Taylor-Kale said the department “can’t afford to wait.” Recent years, she noted, have demonstrated “the importance of why we need resilient supply chains,” both for the U.S. and for its allies and partners.

“We’re wanting everyone to join with us so we can move forward, implement and meet the needs of warfighters today as well as for the future,” she added.

According to Taylor-Kale, the DOD is currently working on an implementation plan that identifies measurable actions and metrics to keep track of NDIS progress.