DIU Requests Proposals for Production-Ready Small Unmanned Surface Vehicle Interceptors

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for small unmanned surface vehicle interceptors, or sUSVs, capable of coordinating and cooperating in groups while executing a shared task in contested environments.

DIU said in a commercial solutions opening announcement that it is looking for a group of sUSV interceptors using five primary metrics: production readiness, vehicle performance, sense-and-avoid, autonomous intercept and acceptance of collaborative multi-agent autonomy solutions.

The interceptors must also be able to carry a readily deployable small unmanned aircraft system, or sUAS, to help search for and localize ships of interest and adjust emissions control posture when in the vicinity of specific vessels and aircraft.

DIU encourages partnerships and teaming arrangements to integrate individual companies’ specializations into a single sUSV interceptor offering that is production-ready, affordable and operationally effective.

Responses are due Feb. 12.