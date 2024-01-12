DHS S&T Taps University of Alaska Anchorage to Launch New Arctic COE

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has selected the University of Alaska Anchorage to lead a consortium of U.S. academic institutions for a new Arctic Center of Excellence.

DHS S&T said Thursday it will provide $46 million in funding over 10 years for the ADAC-ARCTIC COE to expand research and education resources to advance homeland security in the Arctic region.

“The ADAC-ARCTIC COE will affect major DHS mission priorities by focusing on critical research needed to prepare for and implement effective responses to challenges facing the Arctic domain,” said Dimitri Kusnezov, under secretary for science and technology at DHS.

The COE will foster collaboration between government and industry partners, local and indigenous communities and academic institutions to create multidisciplinary technologies designed to address natural and man-made disasters, ice melt and communications infrastructure challenges.