Department of Energy Seeks Industry Input for Carbon Capture Technology Development Efforts

The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management at the Department of Energy has issued a request for information concerning U.S. government efforts to achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

FECM said Monday that it is seeking input from industry, academia and other stakeholders that would help with potential projects focused on the development, demonstration and deployment of carbon capture, storage and conversion technologies.

Responses to the RFI will be used to, among other things, identify challenges and gaps in knowledge and determine new areas of innovation. Of particular importance to the DOE is input from a number of sectors, including those that produce petrochemicals, liquified natural gas, aluminum and iron and steel.

Interested parties have until March 14 to respond.