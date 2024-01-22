Department of Defense in Search of Technologies for Collecting, Processing, Transmitting Data

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering is calling on technology developers to submit brief descriptions of proposed solutions that would address the U.S. military’s need for capabilities that would enable the speedy collection, storage, processing, monitoring, analysis and communication of data at scale.

The brief descriptions — in 100 words or fewer — will be the basis for selection of developers for participation in an Innovation Outreach Solutions Meeting titled “Unleashing Data at Speed and Scale” to be held by the OUSD(R&E) on April 15 and 16, where the chosen developers will be given the chance to make technical presentations about their solutions, according to a special notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

The technologies sought by the government include edge computing, resilient networking, multi-domain communications, data security, data tagging, data orchestration, information visualization and tools for the ingestion of data into existing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Interested parties have until Feb. 22 to submit proposals.

The meeting will be conducted in coordination with Joint Staff Intelligence and the U.S. Army Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Task Force.