DCSA to Grant Conditional National Security Eligibility Determinations for NISP Vendors

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced that it will issue conditional national security eligibility determinations for contractors under the National Industrial Security Program, effective Feb. 1.

DSCA said Tuesday the conditionals seek to help government customers improve mission resilience by diverting cases from due process to monitoring conducted through the agency’s Continuous Vetting program.

According to a fact sheet issued by DSCA, only issues associated with five adjudicative guidelines may call for a conditional eligibility determination: criminal conduct; financial considerations; sexual behavior; drug involvement and substance abuse; and alcohol consumption.

The fact sheet states that conditional eligibility seeks to support access to sites or classified data and details the actions required of the facility security officer and subjects with regard to conditional eligibility determinations.

The conditional eligibility determination process will not only facilitate collaborative risk management but will also provide subjects with a chance to “maintain access where they would have otherwise lost their eligibility thus, maximizing mission readiness,” the document states.