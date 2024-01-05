DARPA Issues RFI for Human-Machine Teaming Research Opportunity

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is accepting proposals for exploratory human-artificial intelligence teaming models as part of its new AI Exploration research program.

This presolicitation is for DARPA’s “third wave” of AI investments, which focuses on theory and applications to refine statistical learning-based technologies , according to a notice on SAM.gov.

DARPA is seeking technologies that can support quantitative modeling and the evaluation of human-machine teams in real-world scenarios. The study will be divided into two phases, one for a feasibility study and the other for proof of concept.

Respondents have until Feb. 2. to submit their proposals. The agency may grant multiple awards in the form of other transaction agreements for the chosen prototype projects.