DARPA Accepting Abstracts for Space-WATCH Program’s Automated Data Fusion Technical Area

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is soliciting abstracts for the second technical area of the Space-domain Wide Area Tracking and Characterization, or the Space-WATCH program.

Space-WATCH seeks to facilitate real-time persistent tracking of all objects in low Earth orbit to inform ground-based operators of any anomaly and enable them to plan and carry out appropriate actions, DARPA said Wednesday.

Real-Time Automated Data Fusion and Exploitation is the second technical area — TA2 — of the Space-WATCH program and aims to generate alerts on tactically actionable timescales and develop a level of space domain awareness that enables the protection of on-orbit assets in an evolving environment.

DARPA is considering multiple awards in the form of an other transaction authority agreement for the technical area and wants vendors to build data service applications designed to curate, deduce and fuse sensor data collected from data-as-a-service product offerings.

Abstracts are due Feb. 8.