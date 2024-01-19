CRDF Global to Support State Department Counterterrorism Program Under New Contract; Tina Dolph Quoted

CRDF Global has been selected to participate in a U.S. Department of State program.

Under prime contractor Valiant , CRDF Global will support a Somalia-based initiative overseen by the department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism , the Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit announced on Tuesday.

“CRDF Global’s vision of creating a safer world is realized through partnerships like this, and we are proud to work alongside Valiant on this program,” said Tina Dolph , president and chief operating officer of CRDF Global and a four-time Wash100 Award winner.

Peter Capwell , general manager of Valiant’s mission support arm, said the enterprise is “honored to implement this program and play a role in the region.”

This award follows CRDF’s October win of a five-year contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, under which the nonprofit is responsible for improving laboratory systems and services associated with HIV and tuberculosis testing.

CRDF has previously worked with the State Department. In September 2022, the nonprofit entered a $3.9 million cooperative agreement with the department intended to promote sustained dialogue between the U.S. and U.K. on possible applications for nuclear science .