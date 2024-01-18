CISA, FBI Post Guidance on Cybersecurity Risks From Chinese-Manufactured UAS

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI have released guidance warning organizations of potential cybersecurity threats posed by Chinese-manufactured unmanned aircraft systems.

CISA said Wednesday China has enacted laws to access and control data held by Chinese firms and the use of drone systems originating from Beijing could risk exposing sensitive information to the Chinese government.

“We encourage any organization procuring and operating UAS to review the guidance and take action to mitigate risk. We must work together to ensure the security and resilience of our critical infrastructure,” said David Mussington, executive assistant director for infrastructure security at CISA.

The guidance recommends that organizations use U.S.-made drones that are secure by design and implement cybersecurity measures as part of their UAS program, policies and procedures.