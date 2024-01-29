Booz Allen Wins NASA Aviation Safety Reporting System Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a potential $38.4 million Aviation Safety Reporting System and Related Systems contract from NASA to manage and run the agency’s incident reporting programs and continue development to strengthen current and future reporting systems.

The award is a cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract administered by the Human Systems Integration Division at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, the agency said Friday. Additionally, work under the contract will assist NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System and Confidential Close Call Reporting System.

NASA Ames oversees the Aviation Safety Reporting System on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration. The system collects voluntarily disclosed aviation safety incident and situation reports and then alerts FAA of any related hazards.

The agency also operates the C3RS railroad reporting system out of Ames. It collects and analyzes reports on unsafe conditions or events in the railroad industry as preventive measures to avoid severe incidents in the future.

Booz Allen will carry out the work at its facilities in Sunnyvale, California. The work may include developing additional related systems by maintaining and operating voluntary, independent, and confidential incident reporting programs.

The award for continuation of work includes a 60-day phase-in period beginning on February 9. The two-year base period begins April 9, followed by a two-year and a one-year option ending on April 8, 2029.