BlackSky to Further Develop AI-Based Broad Area Search Tech Under IARPA Contract

BlackSky Technology will transition its artificial intelligence-enabled software platform to the third phase of SMART, or the Space-based Machine Automated Recognition Technique program, through a contract with the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity.

Phase III of the SMART program will see the transfer of technologies for broad area search missions into other programs of the U.S. government, BlackSky said Tuesday.

“BlackSky built a high-performance machine learning operations (MLOps) architecture for the SMART program that was originally designed to manage the analysis of one million square kilometers of land,” said Patrick O’Neil, chief technology officer at BlackSky.

“That foundational technology is now generating value elsewhere on other U.S. government search and discovery efforts, where we are analyzing more than 30 million square kilometers – more than 20 percent – of the Earth’s surface every month,” O’Neil added.

BlackSky Spectra is an AI-based tasking and analytics software that works to analyze vast areas of the Earth’s surface to provide a baseline view of aggregate change over time.